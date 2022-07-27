By Mabel Oboh

Simple, diversity and inclusion in the context of nation-building means that we all have things in common but we are all different in our special ways.

Therefore, politically, these differences must be recognized and valued for positive inclusiveness in governance to come naturally to the people.

The problem that creates misunderstanding and human rights issues is multiplying daily and can be related to the lack of inclusiveness in our Country.

Nigeria as a nation is probably one of the most diversified in Africa as a whole. Our diversity includes culture, religion, beliefs, ethnic groups, even geographical sectioning (north and south), etc.

In Nigeria, unfortunately, our diversity has been more of academic debates than political. Looking at some pros and cons, one can conclude that our diversity in Nigeria, although has some weaknesses, remains our common strength which must be explored positively if our nation is to move to the next level in governance.

Diversity and inclusion in Nigeria can be said to be facing various challenges. For instance, religious differences are considered an obvious issue, but other key areas need urgent attention. For example, women and youth in politics, political integration of the disadvantaged people, the advantages of our cultural differences, etc. These are areas that must be addressed by politicians and the government to achieve smooth national progress.

In Nigeria, we are naturally distinguished and united by our differences and similarities, according to gender, age, language, culture, tribe, religion, geography, and even income level. Such diversity must be seen politically as a positive tool for governance to promote peaceful co-existence and unity.

Diversity in politics helps ensure that no issue is examined from only one comparatively narrow point of view.

Additionally, it can “train” politicians to seek out differing points of view on future issues.

Youth

There are several reasons for stifling youth participation and representation in politics and governance. Firstly among them is the simple fact that Nigerian youths are economically disenfranchised to afford the absurd cost of running for any office during elections in Nigeria.

It’s no brainer as to why elections and contesting for elective positions are largely regarded as the exclusive reserve for wealthier, more connected individuals, many of whom fall into the older age demographic.

Running for elections in Nigeria is not cheap, not by a long stretch.

Defining “a youth” as “someone within the ages of 18-29” as per the National Youth Policy Organization, youth representation across the board is penned at 1%. With 1% of the leadership positions across all levels and tiers of governance in Nigeria, there’s no way this trend paints a good look for an emerging economy like Nigeria in a world that is going largely digital.

And this is not an ageist opinion that seeks to sideline older citizens, but the fact that Nigeria is way overdue for youth inclusion in governance.

Women

Also, bias against the female gender and the exclusion of women in the mainstream of our country’s political and economic lives hurt the country’s national economic development. All administration, including the current government, ranks poor in their commitment to wide female inclusion in appointed political positions.

The low rate of women who emerge in elective positions as a way of balancing the disparity is alarming. By 2019, of 43 individuals who were to occupy various ministerial portfolios, only 7 women made the list – a resemblance to how, in 2015, only 6 women were appointed out of 30 ministers.

The statistic at state levels is even worse. No state in Nigeria has ever produced a female governor and presently, Nigeria has not produced more than 12 female deputy governors – Lagos, Kaduna, Ogun, Ekiti, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Rivers states, etc.

The rate of female representation in governance remains low despite Nigeria’s mandated quota of 35% set aside for female participation at all levels as provided in the National Gender Policy.

In other civilized nations, democratic institutions flourish when all groups of society are represented.

An informed and empowered citizenry is a crucial component of a healthy and resilient democracy.

For politics to strive we need to work on the inclusion of traditionally underrepresented groups, such as women, persons with disabilities, youth, indigenous groups, and racial, ethnic and religious minorities.

We, as reasonable people, shouldn’t be expected to vote for any candidate based on religious belief, tribalism or monetary gains.

Different people have different reasons for electing different candidates. Such reasons are numerous and might be justified by the electorate, but there is only one valid and acceptable reason for electing a candidate: performance / credibility.

There is a great need for political parties/governments to introduce the proactive design of program structures, communication platforms, and digital methods to make inclusion/diversity more accessible to all citizens despite physical limitations, age, gender, learning and language differences, and/or mental health disorders.

This need is vital bearing in mind that, once again, this is the election period that Nigerians are hopeful will change the narratives for our nation.

Oboh is Head, Diversity and Inclusion, African Democratic Congress (ADC)