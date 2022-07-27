.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, yesterday advised Corps members to continue to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices plaguing the society.

The Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier General, Mk Fadah stated this during the swearing in ceremony of the 2022 batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

Represented by the State Coordinator, NYSC Ebonyi State, Mrs. Bamai Mercy, the DG further called on the Corps members to “sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations.”

He charged the 2022 batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps members to “avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development.”

“According to him: “You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities.

“At this juncture, I will like to remind you that white-collar jobs are not readily available. Therefore,I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for sell-employment otfered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development(SAED) Programme.

You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training,which starts from the Orientation Camp.

“On our part. Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.

“Let me also remind you to adhere strietly to the established safety measures such as physieal distancing.,wearing of face masks and the use of hand washing facilities provided at strategie locations in the orientation camp. You are to equally avail yourselves of the C’OVID-19 vaccination that will be administered on camp if you have not done so.

“Let me once again express our profound gratitudeto the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their continued support towards the safe conduet of the Orientation Course within the context of the ‘new normal. Indeed.the sustained provision of Rapid Diagnostie Test Kits and other commodities by the NCDC for usage in all Orientation Camps is a clear indication of the Agency’s interest in the suecess of the Scheme.”