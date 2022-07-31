.

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye has taken a swipe at supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), saying Obi was not recognized nationally until Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) identified him.

Melaye, made this assertion while speaking in Abuja on Saturday night.

Recall that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, was the running mate to Atiku, a former vice-president, in the 2019 general election.

Obi defected to LP shortly before the primary election of the PDP, which was won by Atiku.

Melaye, who described Atiku as a “talent hunter,” said, “Atiku discovered Obi before keyboard warriors discovered Obi.”

He said, although many are already voting on social media, but unfortunately the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no voting centre on social media.

The former lawmaker said, “Atiku supporters are real, they are original. You can see them and they have PVCs. We have two very important people contesting this election. Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

“At 75, what is new that Atiku would be looking for other than to set the pedestal for the upcoming generation to have a life they can call their own? So this competent Nigerian that is highly mobile and administratively sagacious is coming to change the narrative.

“Obi is a fantastic Nigerian but he was not known nationally until Atiku identified him. Atiku is a talent hunter. Everyone who was a reformer in this country between 1999 to date was a discovery of Atiku,” he said.

Noting that election will not take place on social media, Melaye said, “It is going to take place at the polling units. And those that would vote are the people here. So it is now operation votes must count.”

