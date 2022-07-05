.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Milland Dikio (retd), has called on Niger Deltans in the Diaspora to come home and invest their money.

Dikio listed many opportunities in the region, especially in the maritime, agriculture and oil and gas, which he noted were rich for investment.

Dikio, in a statement, in Port Harcourt yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Neotabase Egbe, spoke at the 2022 Ijaw Diaspora Convention, which held in New Jersey, USA, on July 3.

Dikio stated that the palm oil sub sector was another opportunity with huge economical potential begging for attention in Niger Delta, describing the opportunities in the region as new market frontiers waiting for investors to unlock.

He decried the emphasis on crude oil, explaining that palm oil had broader market, greater economic value and better profit if serious investments could be made to harness it.

He told the Niger Deltans in Diaspora that he had redesigned the training programmes of ex-agitators with the introduction of the novel Train, Employ and Mentor, TEM, initiative, revealing that currently under TEM 1500 delegates had been deployed in various reputable companies to pursue careers in maritime, agriculture, oil and gas among others.

Dikio told those in the Diaspora that the ex-agitators no longer block roads because of his efforts to make PAP focus on beneficiaries and his introduction of new conflict resolution system.

The amnesty boss reiterated that his leadership was focused on the mission of making ex-agitators economically self-reliant either through entrepreneurship or paid employments.