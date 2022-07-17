By Sylvester Kwentua

The Directors Guild of Nigeria, DGN, on Friday, inaugurated their first multi-purpose co-operative society, in their head office in Lagos.

The inauguration, which was supervised by a team from the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, and led by Dosunmu Oyindamola, had both members of the guild and the press present at the inauguration of the co-operative society and swearing in of executive members for the co-operative.

Speaking at the forum, the president of the DGN, Victor Okhai, explained why the guild decided to form a co-operative society.

“Forming a co-operative society is important to the guild to help some of us who work hard and have nothing to show for it after we are retired. It will also help us as a guild financially wise. Most of us find it strenuous accessing loans and financial assistants for our projects; that is what forming a co-operative society will address. As a co-operative society, we can also buy things cheap and resell to our members, as a way of assisting ourselves to cope with the economical situation of the country and stop us from going through unnecessary stress to get bank fundings..” Victor Okhai pointed out.

Although forming a co-operative society was a part of his campaign promises, Victor Okhai however insisted that joining the co-operative society would be at the discretion of members, stressing that the guild won’t force members to join the co-operative society.

“Part of the reasons for our forming a multi-purpose cooperative society is to help our members also have a good savings culture and to help us access funds for our businesses. The guild is an NGO but the multipurpose cooperative society will enable members engage in business activities that the guild ordinarily would not be able to.” He stated.

The team from the Lagos State government who were in agreement with what Victor Okhai siad, further explained the types of co-operative society available to the guild, while also lecturing the people present on the seven principles of the co-operative society and the core co-operative values.

The types of co-operative societies available for members of the public to join according to the Lagos State team, are; the co-operative thrift and credit society, the co-operative multi-purpose society, amongst others.

The highlights of the inauguration was the swearing in of executive leaders for the guild’s co-operative society.

Those chosen to lead the guild’s co-operative society are; Victor Okhai, who will be the president of the co-operative society, Kingsley Omoefe, who will be the secretary and Osita Okolie, who will act as the treasurer of the co-operative society. They are expected to lead other executive members, who are yet to be chosen, for two years.