By Kingsley Adegboye

Developers and promoters of multi-billion Naira PurpleLekki on Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Purple Real Estate Income Limited PREIL, Nigeria’s breakthrough real estate investment platform, recently announced the signing of agreements with Genesis Cinemas, Market Square and The Ventures Park as anchor tenants and partners at the PurpleLekki, a new mixed-use development scheduled to be delivered before the end of 2022.

The 38,000 square metre Purple Lekki comprises a premium 157-unit mixed-use development that blends high-quality residential, retail, entertainment, hospitality and co-working spaces to tap into the increasing demand for all-inclusive living.

The new construction which is funded by the Bank of Industry and guarantees from Keystone Bank, forms part of an ongoing programme to build strategic alliances with domestic and international development partners to construct and deliver premium assets in prime locations.

The development features a selection of new restaurants and concept bars, among other means of entertainment or relaxation, as part of the firm’s experiential offering such as Purple Play. In addition to modern private offices, department stores and boutiques, PurpleLekki also has a dedicated tech and data centre to support business tenants and enable collaboration among tech-empowered communities that require state-of-the-art working infrastructure thereby making Lekki an even more attractive place to live, work and thrive.

The development equally includes Citadines, a new serviced apartment offering for occupiers, where a commitment to customer service ordinarily experienced within a high-end hotel setting will be brought to the comfort of occupiers living at home. This unique living experience will be delivered in partnership with The Ascott Limited, one of the world’s leading owners and operators of serviced residences.

Speaking at media visit to the sprawling project site cum signing of anchor tenants, Mr Laide Agboola, Chief Executive Officer, reaffirmed Purple’s mission and increased ambition to scale up investment and accelerate growth in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

According to Agboola, “PurpleLekki enables holistic living, encouraging inclusion and communities, best-in-class entertainment and productive atmospheres for work that enable social and economic mobility and opportunity.

“Purple is so much more than just a real estate company. We are shaping the market for real estate in the future and helping to define how a new generation wants the world to be. In Purple, you have a partner ready to realise a vision that creates space for us all.”

In his remarks, Mr Ebele Enunwa, Chief Executive Officer, Market Square, said “Market Square has fast become a household name and the go-to grocery retail store for Nigerians in need of products they can trust at a valued price. However, the Market Square story could not have been written without our partnership with Purple.

“Signing this tenancy agreement to house our second outlet in Lagos signals the success of our first in PurpleMaryland and the next step of a progressive partnership that enables us to continue to meet Nigeria’s everyday needs.”

Kola Aina, Chairman, The Ventures Parks, said “We are a nation where entrepreneurship abounds, but talent cannot pursue its goals or achieve its objectives, compete nor win big without an environment that harnesses home-grown potential. As such, we are delighted to leverage the PurpleLekki property development as we upgrade and scale our offering across the country and beyond to support the success of a new wave of startups, technopreneurs, and innovators that bring about the world of tomorrow today.

Chief Nnaeto Orazulike, Chairman, Genesis Cinemas, noted “I have stopped doubting in the capability of Purple, I am always amazed at their audacity. I trust in their determination. We at Genesis Group are committed to building world class multi use facilities in partnership with Purple.”