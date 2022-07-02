John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his resolve to stick with Delta State Governor, amidst growing pressure on him to replace Ifeanyi Okowa

Sunday VANGUARD gathered in Abuja, on Saturday, that a number of the party’s 13 governors and party loyalists are reaching out to the candidate to douse tension.

Although some are asking for an outright replacement, others are seeking for more consolatory approach which will see Atiku reaching out to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in person.

However, Atiku in a tweet on his verified twitter handle @Atiku, on Saturday said, “Getting this country back on track will require all hands on deck. And I am excited to go on this journey with my Vice Presidential candidate, H.E Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa @AIOkowa.

“Let’s come together as ONE towards a brighter future for all and for one Nigeria. “

He subsequently attached a video of Okowa addressing Nigerians.

In the video, Okowa was heard describing himself as an incurable optimist in democracy and the promise it holds for the country.

He went on to say the task of rescuing Nigeria from its current socio-economic and security challenges was must begin with the election of the right candidate as President who will unite the country towards ending the insecurity and economic down turn we’ve found ourselves.

Okowa said, “For me, being on the ticket with Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, is an opportunity to play a role in resetting the trajectory of Nigeria back to the path of growth, peace and prosperity.”

He appealed to members of the PDP and all Nigerians to support him and the party’s candidate to deliver on their promise of a better Nigeria.

On his part, he promised to be accessible to all those willing to undertake the journey with him.