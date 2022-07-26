…We have contributed over 100,000 Peacekeepers to 40 Peace Support Operations – Army Chief, Gen Yahaya

By Kingsley Omonobi

The International Community is pressurizing Nigeria to contribute more soldiers and officers for peacekeeping operations because of the outstanding records Nigerian troops have recorded in foreign peacekeeping operations, indications have shown.

However, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya has disclosed that Nigeria is constrained to scale down its troops contribution for international peace support missions because of the internal security threats bedeviling our nation.

This is just as Gen Yahaya disclosed that Nigeria has so far contributed over 100,000 peacekeepers to over 40 Peace Support Operations in Africa and across the world, as part of efforts towards facilitating the restoration of peace in conflict zones.

Speaking at a one day seminar on Peace Support Operations held at Army War College, Abuja, the COAS said, “This is characteristically another Nigerian Army’s noble efforts at deepening collaborations with the Sister Services and other security agencies towards enhancing our competencies.

“As we are all aware, the contemporary operations environment is increasingly complex, ambiguous and volatile.

“Our operations therefore need to be joint and multi-agency in scope so as to harness the combined competencies of all in order to achieve desired end states.

“It is in this wise and in accordance with the cardinal pillars of Professionalism and Cooperation which are key to my vision that a seminar of this nature becomes imperative.

“As you may recall, Nigeria’s participation in Peace Support Operations dates back to the 1960s with notable achievements and commendations that contributed to regional as well as global stability and peace under the auspices of the Economic Community of West African States, African Union and the United Nations.

“Nigeria has contributed over 100,000 peacekeepers to over 40 Peace Support Operations in Africa and across the world, as part of efforts towards facilitating the restoration of peace in conflict zones.

“Accordingly, our participation in the operations has become integral to sustaining Nigeria’s commitment to global security, with the country attaining the enviable height as the Fifth Largest Troop Contributing Country UN Peace Support Operations in 2013.

“We were subsequently constrained to scale down our participation mainly due to internal exigencies.

“With our renewed efforts at upscaling our participation again, it is important to have a forum such as this seminar to rub minds and share ideas on issues relating to contemporary Peace Support Operations to keep pace with the ever dynamic nature of the operations.

“Therefore, this seminar also serves as our own local effort at keeping the participants abreast with current happenings in the field of Peace Support Operations. After all, charity, they say, begins at home.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to improving Nigeria’s position as a force to reckon with in Peace Support Operations, hence, this seminar is geared at enhancing synergy and jointness with all security agencies involved in such operations.

“Thus, the idea behind organizing this seminar in Abuja is geared towards facilitating easy reach by all security agencies to enhance participation. As we embark on our presentations, discussions and deliberations, I urge everyone to contribute actively and freely in order to achieve the objective for which we are gathered here.

“The theme of the Seminar, which is ‘Nigeria in the Contemporary Peace Support Operations Environment’ is quite apt as it addresses the imperative of balancing Nigeria’s contributions to peace support operations vis-à-vis other forms of internal security challenges that are bedeviling our dear country”.

In his keynote address, Former Military Adviser to the United Nations, Lt. General Chikadibia Obiakor commended the Nigerian Army for sustaining the goid name and record of performance in world peacekeeping assignments

He said the seminar is a signal that goes a long way to show the magnitude of importance the Nigerian Army places in peace support operations and the quest for global peace and security.

“I am elated that Nigerian Army is being proactive enhancing capabilities and understanding in peace support operations. This is being done in several ways including the capacity building of officers for military observer missions. This will reduce the perceived gaps in the peacekeeping/support missions”, he said.

The seminar was attended bya one time UN Force Commander for South Sudan, Major Gen Moses Obi (rtd), One time Force Commander, UN Mission in Liberia, Major Gen SD Uba and a former Force Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major Gen Nicholas