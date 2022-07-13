…Multifunctional living space: The demands on the modern kitchen in our homes have increased.· Achieve a lot with little: When upgrading a kitchen, a new faucet can make a real difference.

· Coordinated kitchen concepts: GROHE offers faucets and sinks that perfectly match in form and function.

The kitchen has become an essential centerpiece in modern households. Urbanization leads to open living concepts where the living area, dining room and kitchen merges into one space – and pulsates with the social life with family and friends. This trend has even accelerated in the last year and led to changing demands on modern kitchens: Being a multifunctional living space for cooking, working and even homeschooling activities. More than ever, consumers are now seeking to upgrade their kitchens with clever helpers easing daily kitchen tasks. As a state-of-the-art kitchen provider, GROHE offers complete solutions for one of the busiest places in the kitchen – the 60cm around the sink.

The reinvention of the kitchen faucet: from the kitchen niche to the center of action

Optimizing the kitchen does not necessarily have to mean completely replacing it. Consumers can achieve a great effect with just a few simple steps. Take for example the kitchen faucet – it is one of the underrated elements in the kitchen and often receives no special consideration during the kitchen planning, yet it is one of the most frequently used touchpoints in our busy culinary space. As an everyday hero, a new faucet can make a crucial difference in terms of design and functionality. GROHE’s innovative kitchen portfolio is the ideal solution for an effortless kitchen upgrade as the brand develops consumer-oriented products that make daily kitchen tasks easier and offer outstanding design for a next-level kitchen experience.

With GROHE SmartControl, a convenient design statement enters our kitchens, offering innovative push technology for intuitive, hands-free operation: To start the water flow, the user pushes the button. This also works easily with the elbow or wrist and is ideal for those moments when both hands are busy or not clean. “Consumers are looking for smart, intuitive helpers that simplify everyday routines”, explains Patrick Speck, Leader LIXIL Global Design EMENA. “With SmartControl, we re-invented the kitchen faucet by integrating a smart button which provides a completely new user interaction for more comfort, hygiene and enjoyment in the demanding kitchen area.”

Coordinated kitchen concepts: the perfect match for a harmonic kitchen design

Consumers planning to upgrade their kitchen faucet can choose from three SmartControl design variants: the cylindrical GROHE Minta, the organically shaped GROHE Essence and the A-shaped GROHE Zedra. For an eye-catching design statement, consumers can then choose from up to ten different colors and finishes provided by the GROHE Colors Collection. But that is far from the end of the story: To easily create a harmonic kitchen design, GROHE offers coordinated kitchen sinks that perfectly match in form and function – inviting consumers to enjoy a next-level kitchen experience from one single source.