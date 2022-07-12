By Chioma Obinna

Expert has stressed the need for preventive dental care services in the country, stating that there are more to dentistry than cleaning of teeth.

Speaking during the official opening of the Choice Dental, a digital dental clinic with state-of-the-art equipment weekend in Lagos, the Managing Dentist, Choice Dental, Dr. Sade Akiode said while dentistry could be a cause o death in patients, the centre will address preventive dental care services of Nigerians.

Listing their preventive dentistry to includes comprehensive dental examination, digital X-rays, sealant, oral cancer screening, Dental Cleaning, Akiode said she decided to come back to Nigeria after 20 years successful dental practice in Los Angeles, California to avail Nigerians the same world class dental care that her patients in the United State are enjoying as well as reduce the incidence of Nigerians travelling abroad for medical tourism.

“We have since set up a thriving dental clinic at Karimu Kotun, Victoria Island Lagos with Ikeja branch being our second in Lagos and Nigeria.

“Choice Dental Ikeja has nine operating suites made up of the general section, VIP and Children’s sections. Operated by well trained dentists, radiographers and other ancillary dental staff, Choice Dental is able to offer a wide range of other services in addition to preventive dentistry. These are Cosmetic Dentistry which includes teeth whitening, splinting, smile makeover; General Dentistry such as white fillings, root canal therapy, dentures, extractions, children’s dentistry, dental Implants, among others.”

Akiode explained that the facility also offers specialised services such as full mouth reconstruction, oral surgery, Laser Surgery, orthodontics, Invalign in the Ikeja facility.

She decried the global and local attention on such diseases like malaria, HIV AIDS, COVID-19 to the neglect of Dental disease conditions which she said can lead to other ailments such as erectile dysfunction, Cardiovascular diseases and even death in some cases.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Choice Dental, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe called for attitudinal change among Nigerians by going for regular dental check up instead of waiting until they have toothache or pain in the mouth before going to see a dentist. Dr. Ndukwe said Choice Dental is well positioned to serve the residents of Lagos Mainland and its environs.

The World Oral Health Day 2022 which was celebrated in March 20 had as its theme: Smile Be Proud of Your Teeth. The Global Burden of Disease study 2019 estimated that oral diseases affect close to 3.5 billion people worldwide, with caries of permanent teeth being the most common condition. A Chairman of the Nigerian Dental Association, Edo State branch, Dr. Clement Azodo had in a recent interview said that global loss of $200 billion annually was associated with lack of attention to oral

According to him, Nigeria losses between N300 and N500 million yearly because of lack of interest in oral health care.