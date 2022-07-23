.

..As Ibori, Uduaghan, Edevbie, Manager shun party rally

…We’re waiting for court final judgment -Esiso

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saturday, dismissed the seeming disagreements rocking the party in the state over the outcome of the party’s governorship primaries, saying there was no cause for alarm.

He said: “I hear some people say that PDP is dying in Delta State. How can? Why are they deceiving themselves?” emphasizing that “Whatever is going on in the party as at today is a normal democratic process; no cause for alarm, no cause to worry, no cause to fear.”

Okowa spoke Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area during the mega rally of state PDP, where former governors of the state Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan as well as Senator James Manager, Governorship aspirant, Olorogun David Edebvie were conspicously absent.

The governor who received a notable Chieftain the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the State, Chief Fred Obe and other decampess from across the local government areas in the state into the PDP’s fold, expressed optimism that the party would win the presidential and all elective positions in the state in the 2023 general election.

He said: “It is just the beginning of the revolution to rescue Nigeria and to return us back to the path of growth because in the last seven years, it is has not been too well with us as a nation, but we know that God has come to our rescue, it is just for the PDP to take it and to run with it and that sign has already started.

“I am sure that Saturday, you people listened and you watched and you waited for the result in Osun state. Because we went to the hitherland of the APC in Youruba land to make a statement to God be the glory.

“They did not give PDP a chance; people thought it was something else, it was a done deal but God showed his mighty hands and when the result started coming, it was unfortunate for the APC.”

“That is just the beginning and I must tell Nigerians who have come to realize that something has gone wrong and that we need rescue and there is only one party that can rescue Nigeria and it is the PDP. “

Okowa added: “It is about Nigeria, it is about the youths of Nigeria, it is about the women of Nigeria, we cannot continue to suffer, we cannot continue to stay hungry, we must move forward and we are definitely moving forward in Jesus name.”

Earlier, the State party Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Otuaro accused the APC divided this country along religious and ethic lines, saying “APC is giving us a Muslim-Muslim ticket. this is very insensitive, this is very annoying.

“In the Northern part of this country, christians constitute about 40 percent plus and for somebody to tell me there is not competent Nigeria in that part of the country is insultive to the Christian community. Our people are angry but we will not talk, we will wait until 2023 and answer them with our PVC.

On the issues surrounding the party’s governorship candidacy in the state, Esiso said: “As a responsible and respectable party, having conducted a free, fair and credible primary, it is our responsibility to stand and defend the outcome of that primaries.

“As i speak, the issue before the court has nothing to do with the integrity and credibility of that primaries. But l want to say because our party is responsible that it is also the constitutional right and that right is also backed by the electoral act for anybody who feels a grieved to approach the court.

“We are not against anybody therefore approaching the court but we must also know that if you approach the court and the court gives you judgement, the man you took to court also have the constitutional right to appeal to the judgement.

“By the action of INEC yesterday (Friday) all we have been told and that is what we have stood by is that PDP in Delta should wait for the final outcome of the judgement of the process in the court.

“By the time the court delivers the final outcome of their enquires, PDP being a responsible and respectable party, we are waiting patiently but l can assure you ladies and gentlemen that God is not asleep so l am very convinced that at the end of the day we will have course to smile.