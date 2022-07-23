Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South & Henry Umoru

IJAW leaders under the auspices of The Struggle Platform, a group advocating improved condition for Ijaw oil-bearing communities in Niger -Delta, have declared support for All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The group led by an Ijaw leader, Elder Timi Ogoriba announced their support for Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo-Agege, when he paid consultation visit to the members at Warri, Delta state.

Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Ima Niboro, in a statement, said the Ijaw leaders and kinsmen of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, took side with the South-South leader, who gave his blessings to Omo-Agege, recently.

Elder Ogoriba said: “ I am meeting you formally for the first time but we have heard so much about you. I heard about you when my wife was going to school in Anwai, you were the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.”

“We have heard so much about you. Today, you are the Deputy President of the Senate. That is a very high office. It did not come very easy. It is by dint of hard work that you have ascended that office. And taking an office is one thing, but doing justice with that office is quite another. And we have seen that you have been using the office altruistically; that is to the welfare of so many persons, your constituents and Delta as a whole.

“This House (group) met on July 4th and said there is one man that we have to meet. Because looking at his credentials, if we give him support, those of us that are from The Struggle Platform, together with Deltans, I think we will go places.

“We are happy and you can see that so many persons are here because they believe in the cause. If we do not believe in it, we will not be here.

“And nothing goes for nothing. We believe that something definitely will be given to our people so that by the end of the day, they will know that where we gave our support to, has brought credence to us so that we can get the dividends of democracy”, he asserted.

Another Ijaw leader and host, Chief Dan Ekpebide, threw his weight behind Chief Clark’s endorsement and promised to mobilize his supporters for all candidates of APC in the forthcoming election.

Senator Omo-Agege was accompanied to the event by his running mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi; State APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie; Chairman, APC Delta Central, Chief Paulinus Akpeki; APC House of Assembly Candidate for Patani State Constituency, Barr. Raymos Guanah; High Chief Michael Johnny; former Commissioner, Chief Chris Ekiyor among others.

It would be recalled that Clark who also led the struggle for the creation of Delta State in 1991 had recently affirmed his confidence in Senator Omo-Agege’s capacity to turn the fortunes of the state and its people around.

Vanguard News