Sherriff Oborevwori

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, disqualified the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sherrif Oborevwori, from contesting the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, held that Oborevwori lacked the legal competence to participate in the election.

The verdict followed a suit that was brought before the court by an aggreived member of the party, Mr. Olorogun Edevbie.

The Plaintiff had among other things, contended that the Defendant was not validly nominated by his party.

He told the court that PDP violated both its constitution and the Electoral Guidelines, during its state congress that produced Oborevwori as its flagbearer for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Consequently, the Plaintiff, prayed the court to restrain the party from forwarding Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and to also restrain the electoral body from receiving or recognising him as the duly nominated candidate of s the party for the election.

More so, the Plaintiff, sought an order to restrain Oborevwori from parading or carrying himself as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

Also cited as Defendants in the matter were the PDP and INEC.

Meanwhile, in his judgement on Thursday, Justice Taiwo held that the suit was meritorious.

He accordingly granted the reliefs against Oborevwori.