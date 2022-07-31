By Festus Ahon

THESE definitely are not the best of times for Joseph Otunumerike, a 26-year old graduate of mechanical engineering from the Federal University of Petroleum University, Effurun, FUPRE, Delta State, who broke his spinal cord in a motor accident.

Otunumerike, who was the captain of FUPRE football team, was travelling with his team members to Agbor for a football match with Agbor United sometime in 2018 when the accident occurred.

Since then, Otunumerike, who was a final student of the institution when he had the accident, has been bedridden at his Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State residence after initial surgery at Capital Hill Hospital, Warri.

Narrating his ordeal to Sunday Vanguard, he said: “I did the first surgery but it was just to save my life, but l can’t walk, so l am looking for a way to do another surgery that can help me to walk again.

“At first, l was taken to Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara for check up, but the machines needed for the surgery were not there, so l was referred to Capital Hill Hospital, Warri.

“That is where they did the first surgery to use some iron and rods to stabilize the spinal cord that was broken and to arrange it, but l can’t walk because it affected my waist to my legs.

“Since then, it has been difficult because, l don’t go anywhere. If l have to go out or to the church, my younger brother has to carry me on his back downstairs, l enter the vehicle and then use my wheel chair to move around. My brother pushes the wheel chair.

“I want to do another surgery at Mayor Hospital, Florida, United States. We have contacted them and they are ready to carry out the surgery, but it is money that is putting everything on hold. They said they need N8.4 million for the surgery.

“We have been able to raise about N1 million. Things have not been easy for my parents, because a lot of money was spent on the first surgery.

“It looks like l am a burden to the family. l can’t do anything for myself, everybody has to help me. l still have to take drugs everyday to calm the pains and they cost a lot of money.

“l am calling on the state government, local government, corporate organizations and public spirited individuals to assist me in raising the money to enable me go for the surgery.”

He gave his bank account details as 0117575054, Otunumeruke Joseph, GTBANK .

