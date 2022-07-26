By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA— A Delta State High Court sitting in Otor-Udu has thrown out a fundamental rights suit by Gloria Oguzie against the gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

Justice Roli Daibo Harriman held that the allegation by Oguzie (applicant) that Gbagi, owner of Signatious Hotel, Effurn, near Warri, stripped her and three others naked and filmed them, was a fallacy and slammed the applicant with a fine of N50,000.

Justice Harriman in the judgment, said: “It is trite that the burden of proving fundamental rights breach is on the applicant. She is expected to do this by showing through an affidavit the actions of the respondent, which show a breach of any of the fundamental rights stated in the constitution.

“The importance of affidavit evidence in a fundamental rights case cannot be over emphasized. The facts deposed to are the only avenue for the court to determine whether rights of the applicant have been breached. An applicant who wishes the court to note the acts complained of must diligently and clearly state the acts complained of.

“The court is not expected to imagine facts or import facts into the case. The applicant is only able to prove infringement by the facts deposed to in any affidavit.

“All in all, I find that the affidavit in support does not meet the threshold of proof to enable me grant the orders sought. The application is dismissed with N50, 000 cost in favour of the 1st respondent only.”