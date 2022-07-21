By Paul Olayemi

The All Progressive Congress APC, Delta Central Senatorial District candidate, Okakuro Ede Dafinone has appointed the pioneer State Vice-Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta Central Senatorial District, Olorogun (Barr.) Adelabu Bodjor as Director General (DG) of his Campaign Organization.

Dafinone disclosed this on Thursday, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, Mr. Sam Omoko while announcing the composition of the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organization.

Also appointed are ); Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi as Senior Political Adviser (SPA); Chief Tuesday Onoge as Chairman, Elders and Leaders Council; Mr. Sam Omoko as Senior Special Assistant to the Principal (SSA) and Mr. Ese Sam Dafinone as SSA (Special Duties).

Olorogun Bodjor comes with over 35 years of active experience in party politics, which include, the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Democrats (AD), Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) and APC.

Chief Bodjor attended Urhobo College, Effurun, for his secondary School Certificate and holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree from Delta State University, Abraka, and he is a Senior Managing Partner at Courage Law House, in Warri, Delta State.

The statement read: “As part of avowed commitment to hit the ground running and solidify the Campaign Organisation of our Principal ahead campaigns for the 2023 General Elections and to ensure victory for our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), at all levels, our Principal, Okakuro Ede Dafinone has approved the following appointments for the smooth running of the Campaign Organisation.

“The Principal by this release is formally expressing his appreciation to the Appointees and the entire members of the Campaign Organization for their commitment to the project while looking forward to making more appointments soon.”

The statement added that the appointments are with immediate effect.