Hon. Tamarankro Obriki, House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, Delta State, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, S.P Kalanama, VIII (JP), traditional ruler (pere) of Akugbene Mein Kingdom, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, on his birthday.

Obriki, in a statement issued by his media office Friday, in Warri, said: ” My team and I congratulate and rejoice with an Ijaw respected monarch, His Royal Majesty, S.P Kalanama, VIII (JP), traditional ruler (pere) of Akugbene Mein Kingdom, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, on his birthday.”

” We also join his wonderful family, subjects and well wishers to ask God to enrich the Ijaw monarch with more blessings, good health and long life on the throne. Ogiame,,ogiame,Ogiame..suo timi undue.”

Obriki, commended the traditional ruler for his examplary rulership, the prevailing peace and his contributions to the human and infrastructural development in the kingdom.

The politician further enjoinded the good and peaceful people of Akugbene Mein Kingdom, to continue to support and join hands with the monarch to move the kingdom forward.