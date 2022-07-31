

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Hon. Simeon Daregha is the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Political Matters.

In this interview, Hon. Daregha, who hails from Kalafiugbene Ward 5 in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, spoke to Sunday Vanguard at his liaison office at Bomadi-Overside, assured Deltans of the party’s victory in 2023 despite all odds. Excerpts:

What’s your position on the political tussle rocking the ruling PDP in the state, which arose from the recent party guber primaries?

Well, to me, I don’t think there’s any crisis in the party in the state. Why I’m saying so is that, during the Ibori administration, everybody worked with the governor when a similar situation occurred, and everybody worked with him as governor and leader of the party without any rancour in order to deliver the party, then.

Right now, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is the leader of the party in the state and if all of us genuinely believe that this is our party, if all of us believe that he is leading the party as governor of the state today, I don’t think we’ll have any crisis arising this gubernatorial primaries.

Do you think the PDP can make headway in 2023 with the ongoing internal crisis in the state?

PDP is a very formidable party and a party like this is expected to have such issues, but at the end of the day, you will see that the party will come back as one and everything will go well. We will deliver, no shaking about the ongoing issues because Gov. Okowa is able and working hard to keep the party together. Again, the state chairman of the party is also working hard and we’ll make it again in 2023.

What’s your call or appeal to aggrieved party chieftains and faithful as regards the lingering internal crisis in the state?

My advice is that if really we want our party to move forward, let us all put aside our grievances and differences, let us all work together with the governor of the state, let us all queue behind him to deliver the party in 2023.

Again, our governor is coming as the vice president of this nation and by the special grace of God he’s going to be there. I pray let’s come together as one PDP family, put away our grievances and work for success of the party in 2023.

Don’t you think this pending court case will stall the chances of the PDP fielding a gubernatorial candidate in the state in 2023?

As I said earlier, PDP as a family will emerge victorious at the end of the day, everything will go well and smoothly by the grace of God because Gov. Okowa is working for the party and Deltans.

Additional comments, if any.

I want to assure party faithful and all Deltans that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa is able and ready to deliver the party in 2023 and I urge all party faithful and Deltans in general to queue behind him to build a stronger Delta for a better Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS