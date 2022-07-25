Onwordi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former House of Assembly Aspirant in Aniocha South Delta State Hon James Onwordi Endurance Popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has said that the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will defeat Olorogun David Edevbie in court .

Onwordi who expressed displeasure over the Federal High Court disqualification of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the candidate of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election said Oborevwori did well by appealing the case.

He noted that, based on the facts made available by the speaker Oborevwori, it is clear enough that Olorogun David Edevbie won’t be victorious at the end of judgment.

The former house of Assembly aspirant also called on the former Governor of Delta State Chief James Ibori to talk to David Edevbie not to further continue with the case noting that Ibori shouldn’t watch the party he joined in the building collapse.

“As a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, I think it’s unwise for anyone to believe the false information spread by others about the Genuineness of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Sheriff Educational background is not in doubt, same with his competency and capacity to deliver on his promises to the people of Delta State.

The PDP governorship primary is one of the most peaceful, free, and fair primaries conducted by any political party in Nigeria.

Therefore, for the betterment of our great party, it’s paramount we all support Sheriff Oborevwori.

Challenging his certificates, and names is an insult to the dignity of our party PDP.

Oborevwori was thoroughly screened by the party and won the party primaries in a tight contest.

The institutions attended by Oborevwori as of today didn’t deny him despite the issues before the court.

This goes to show the credibility of the Oborevwori over the years.

The case before the court today has no evidence against him and I am confident that Oborevwori will end up defeating Edevbie.

As a party man, Edevbie should support Oborevwori as everybody can not be a governor at the same time.

Our former governor Cheif James Ibori should join Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in supporting Oborevwori in becoming the Governor of Delta State come 2023.

Sheriff is also his son and he needs his support ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

Our party leaders should come together as one family, put aside their differences to win the 2023 general elections.” he said.