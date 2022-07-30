By Miftaudeen Raji

Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has cried to God to deliver Nigeria from insecurity among other challenges currently facing the country.

Obi made the spiritual call on Friday night during his worship with Dunamis International Gospel Centre headquartered in Abuja,

During the visit to the church, Obi was accompanied by Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and the First Lady of Delta State, Edith Okowa and a pastor, who also prayed for Nigeria.

Dunamis Church is presided over by by Dr Paul Enenche.

After the session, a video of Obi circulated on social media.

Introducing Obi to the congregation, Enenche’s wife, Becky said: “And we also have tonight, Mr Peter Obi who has joined for the service this evening.”

The Labour Party candidate could be seen holding the Nigerian flag, kneeling down, as he prayed heaped prayer on Nigeria.

“God we have no other country except this one, God deliver us, God heal us, God librate us, we have no nation except this one, God deliver us,” Obi prayed.

The congregation of the International Gospel Centre erupted in a loud applause as the worshippers to cheer Obi.

While the cheering was on, Enenche himself walked to Obi and shook his hand.

Recall Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, is one of the frontline contenders for the 2023 presidential election.

Obi has enjoyed online patronage and growing acceptance among many youths, especially from the southern part of Nigeria since he emerged as the LP presidential flagbearer.

