By Henry Ojelu

Eight statutory delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta state has asked a Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta state to nullify the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency Primaries held on May 22, 2022 for not complying with the electoral act 2022 and other extant laws guiding the conduct of party primaries.

The delegates, Agbanashi Chinedu Basil, Asaba Chukwuma, Chuks Udeme, Helen Obi Opute, Sunday Achudume, Ikechukwu Egenege, Ikechukwu Accra and Mchenry Abadoni who filed the suit on behalf of themselves and other disenfranchised statutory delegates claimed that the primaries which held in Utagba-Uno and produced Hon Nnamdi Ezechi as the flag bearer of PDP for the Federal Constituency, was marred with irregularities.

Listed as respondents in the suit are; Nnamdi Ezechi, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, Kenny Okolugbo, Edike Kaine, Alphonsus Ojo, Ugo Nwokolo, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The plaintiffs through their lawyer, Mr. Evans Ufeli claimed that the conduct of the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency election by the PDP was in breach and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended), the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Constitution of PDP which substantially affected the outcome of the election.

They particularly claimed that the election was conducted without the required quorum of the democratically elected statutory ad hoc delegates as they were prevented from exercising their right to vote for the candidates of their choice during the election.

According to the plaintiffs, out of the 302 delegates cleared to vote for the primaries, 209 were excluded while only 96 delegates eventually voted in the election.

They further averred that the disenfranchised statutory delegates are 50 per local Government out of the three Local Government Areas that made up Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, and 150 for the Federal Constituency, 18 Local Government Executive and 54 for the Federal Constituency amongst other key parties officials in the constituency.

Providing more proof of irregularities, the plaintiffs claimed that on the election day, voters were wrongfully instructed to tick the names of their preferred candidates as a form of voting when they ought to have thumb printed thereby exposing the process and voters to gross compromise of the integrity of the election.

Their prayers before the court, are; “A declaration that the 7thRespondent (PDP) primary Election for the Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal constituency held on May 22, 2022 at Utagba Uno, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State is null and void and of no effect whatsoever, having not complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, the 1999 constitution as amended and the PDP Constitution.

“A order directing PDP to organize a fresh Election for the Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, the 1999 Constitution and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Constitution within 72 hours after the delivery of the judgment in this suit.

“The sum of N50, 000,000.00 (Fifty Million Naira) against the 7th Respondent being the cost of this action.”

The matter has been slated for July 13, 2022 for hearing.