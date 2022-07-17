.

By Kennedy Mbele

THE Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Matthew Kukah, has called for prayers of atonement and reparation over what he described as a sacrilegious act, carried out at St. Kevin’s Catholic Church, Gidan Dare, Sokoto State.

Kukah recalled the events that took place in Sokoto town, following the killing of Deborah Yakubu over alleged blasphemy, during which Muslim protesters entered the premises of the church and desecrated the Sacred Species in the Chapel of Perpetual Adoration, the altar and the main church and destroyed other valuables.

The bishop in a statement titled, A call for prayers of atonement and reparation, said the prayers would start on July 18 and end on July 24th, 2022.

According to him, the spiritual exercise was imperative in seeking God’s mercy on parishioners and the entire diocese.

His words: “In response to this sacrilegious act carried out at St. Kevin’s Church, it has become imperative for us in the diocese to perform an act of reparation seeking for God’s mercy on the faithful of the parish and those of the entire diocese and forgiveness of the perpetrators of the heinous act”

While encouraging those concerned to fast as they pray, the cleric urged everyone to remain calm, expressing optimism that the church would “overcome this challenging moment.”