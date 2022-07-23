By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The President of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Mr. Taiwo Owokalade has attributed the majority of problems troubling the country today to the dearth of ethical integrity and uprightness in all endeavours.

Owokalade disclosed this at its 21st Induction ceremony in Lagos yesterday.

Speaking at the event, he said:”It is not by coincidence that we chose ‘Entrenching the value of ethics a Governance Professional in the Nigerian Business terrain’ as the theme of today’s Induction lecture, it is a reflection of the emphasis placed on the concept of ethics by the institute.

“It is trite that overwhelming majorities of problems besetting Nigeria today emanated from the dearth of ethical integrity and uprightness in the land.

“We take the issue of ethics very highly at the Institute. Any member found guilty of gross misconduct in defiance of dictates of ethics will have his or her membership withdrawn.”

Owokalade, commended the inductees for taking a monumental step forward in their career trajectory, noting that the two categories of inductees admitted into the membership of ICSAN, comprises 117 graduates and 344 Associates.

On the other hand, the Executive Secretary Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed, who spoke on the theme of the event, noted that despite the abundant human and natural resources, Nigeria is bedeviled by lack of professional values and personal values.

Assessing the state of the country, he said: “A cursory review of the social vices in Nigeria will reveal serious issues concerning values and ethics such as dishonesty (reflecting as corruption}, injustice, among others.”

Ahmed therefore urged the inductees to adopt good ethical values and corporate governance.

He said:”Though entrenching values and ethics of a governance professional is a veritable tool for national growth and development, the assurance for its effectiveness and efficiency is only achievable when it is in the DNA of a Governance Professional as a person, and institutionalized by organizations.

“We therefore expect you to strive to adopt, implement and comply with best practice corporate governance and ethical values as you join this esteemed institute, ICSAN today.”