Five young and innovative female entrepreneurs will receive a N1 million naira grant at the 2022 Business Conference and Women’s Empowerment Programme of the Dear Dammy Women’s Initiative (DDWIN).

The conference is organized by serial entrepreneur, advocate of women development and co-founder of Nairabet, Damilare Alabi, as part of her contributions to inspire and empower women to discover and fully harness their potentials.

With a deep-seated desire to serve and commitment to changing the lives of women, one at a time, Dear Dammy Initiative empowers women with free education, life coaching, humanitarian aid, career and business support required to live impactful lives.

Scheduled to hold from 10AM on Friday 29th July, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the conference will provide an opportunity for women to learn effective business strategies that will transform their lives, from a list of high-profile speakers who will equally share from their rich experiences.

Tagged “Accelerating business goals in challenging times”, the conference will feature Opeyemi Makinwa (Head of Reserve, Diageo), Ify Mogekwu (Founder, Ify’s Kitchen), Olashile Abayomi

(Founder, Soupamarket), Tamara Possibi (Chief Consultant, Itrus Business) and Oyin Bernard (Founder, Ewami Group).

To be part of this amazing opportunity, interested participants can register via https://www.ddwin.ng/