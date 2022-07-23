The second season of De9jaspirit talent hunt season will kick start on Tuesday August 30th, 2022, 8pm (WAT) on Soundcity, Dstv Channel 327, and Gotv Channel 75, 8pm (WAT).

This reality talent show, will showcase Nigeria’s strongest undiscovered talent as they compete for an ultimate prize with the help of some established superstar judges.

De9jaspirit talent hunt season 2 will be fully produced in Nigeria for the second time and it promises to be bigger and better with more electrifying performances.

The show will be aired every Saturday from September 3rd,2022, 7pm (WAT) on Wazobia TV, Dstv Channel 259, Gotv Channel 98 and StarTimes TV Channel 195.

De9jaspirit talent hunt season 2 will be graced with four amiable, talented Judges, In persons of; Iniobong Edo Ekim, also known as Ini Edo, a renowned Nigerian actress and film maker.

She was one of the amazing judges from the Previous Edition and has decided to take up the mantle again and Actor Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, commonly known by his stage name IK Ogbonna is a super talented TV and film actor. He doubles up as a director, model and TV personality.

Also featuring is Sidney Onoriode Esiri best known by his stage name Dr. Sid. Who is a singer, Songwriter, Recording artiste, Stage performer, Dentist, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. He has earned numerous awards, fame and recognition across the continent.

In addition, Roseline Omokhoa Afije officially known as Liquorose, the 1st runner up of BBnaija season 6, a woman with various talents and amazing skills. Being a Creative dance-craft lady, Entertainer, Model, a Video Vixen, actor, social media influencer, Ambassador and many more, has been deemed fit by De9jaspirit talent hunt to help discover, train and bring talents to limelight.

De9jaspirit talent Season 2, will be hosted by V. J Adams, known officially as Adams Ibrahim Adebola, a Nigerian video jockey, entertainer, presenter, entrepreneur, musician and producer. V.J Adams who is known specially as a presenter on SoundCity TV, is passionate about De9jaspirit and promises to take it to the highest possible echelons.

There is definitely a lot to look forward to this season as promised by the organizers and producers of the show as there is still much exciting and thrilling news to be shared. visit : https://www.dth.ng/ and follow us on our social media handleshttps://www.instagram.com/de9jaspirittalenthunt/,https://web.facebook.com/de9jaspirittalenthunt/ ,https://www.youtube.com/c/De9jaSpiritTalentHunt/