A Nigerian music sensation, Davizzy Billz, has released his debut EP record entitled “Before We Proceed.”

Davizzy Billz, whose passion for music began at a tender age and it has grown significantly higher enough for the world to feel it, began his musical journey firstly as a producer before discovering his true passion for rap music. He released his debut single “+234” in 2018.

He was born Obinna David Nweke on June 18, 1995, in Enugu, he grew up in Ojo, Lagos State and he attended Federal Polytechnic, Auchi.

The success story of musical artists like Davizzy Billz is attesting to Nigeria as a country blessed with a wealth of musical talents across several genres, some of which are working to preserve rap music in Nigeria.

Rapper Davizzy Billz, with his, recently dropped Rap EP “Before We Proceed,” said has made it his mission to save what is left of hip hop in Nigeria.

“While other rappers are focusing on singing for the sake of popularity,” Davizzy Billz said he is following his passion and making a living from it.

He said he is currently working to create a fresh sound for the Nigerian hip hop scene within the fold of some well-known Nigerian artists who are familiar with him, Davizzy Billz; his pals, with Victor AD.

In the EP wholly produced by Retromade and Thisispeace in Gemini Studio with Davizzy Billz as the CEO of Gemini Entertainment,

commenting on the inspiration behind each track in his recently released EP, “Before We Proceed” he said it is a product that will appeal to Nigerians and revitalize hip hop music in this country.

According to him, there are eight tracks on the EP, and BadBoy Merly, itsMitz, D3LE, Prebane, Capt. Dyse, and JED all made guest appearances.

He said “With Davizzy Billz striving to join the force with his “Before We Proceed” EP, it’s safe to say that Nigerian rappers like Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, and Psycho YP have been carrying hip hop music in Nigeria for some time now, with Davizzy Billz pushing to join the force with “Before We Proceed” EP, it’s safe to say there is hope for Hip Hop music in Nigeria.”

Speaking about how he became a professional singer, Davizzy Billz said, “Music has always been my passion, I started listening to music from a very young age, I fell in love with everything music. I started first as a producer making beats on FL studio, along the line, I picked an interest in rap and I started freestyling.

“I started working on my EP in June, it was a bit challenging because I got to learn new things starting from the first track “Out Of My Way” on the “Before We Proceed” EP, trying to tell people you can’t stop my shine, so leave the way for me and I believe I’m going to succeed.”

On “Freedom of Speech,” he said “While making the song, I reflected on some issues, some personal experience I’ve had in the past concerning the issues with the system, police and other kinds of stuff. It is my way of saying that “Freedom of Speech” is free but freedom after a speech is not guaranteed, meaning “Freedom of Speech” is just a mirage.

“My Day” is a groovy sound for like you know somebody that wants to be alone. 10/10 is about a sexy independent lady ready to do everything herself. “My Life” is about the trials and tribulations of my life and getting to the position I am today for me to be able to release this project and where I’m headed because it is to the top and I know I will get there as long as I stay consistent and keep working. “Savage” is a drill sound, where I talked about people that demand from you without contributing anything to you. “So Many Things” is about basically things going on in Nigerian societies.”