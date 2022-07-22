Darey.io, in collaboration with the Student Union Association of Achievers University (AUSA), organized a Public Lecture featuring Tech and Debate to commemorate students’ week at Achievers University Owo, Ondo State.

The event was geared to create awareness on the use of Modern Technology and its impact globally.

The focal point was on the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, which inspired the debate topic “Is Technology and Artificial Intelligence taking away our jobs or establishing more jobs.”

The debate featured five students from the five Faculties in the school to slug it out competitively, presenting their opinions and views in an organized manner, explaining that artificial intelligence has emerged to become the future of jobs, thus inviting them to explore ideas by exchanging intriguing and captivating facts. After a fiercely competitive four rounds, three students emerged winners. Peterson Joshua Kalio from the college of Engineering and Technology emerged the winner, thereby walking away with One million Naira, a scholarship worth 3000 pounds and 500 dollars worth of AWS Credit, while Olatunde Temidayo Olamide from the College of Law clinched the first runner-up position to win five hundred thousand Naira plus a scholarship worth 1500 pounds and 300 dollars worth of AWS Credit. Akinrinoluwa Best from the College of Natural and Applied Sciences won the place of the second runner-up to win a scholarship worth 1000 pounds and 100 dollars worth of AWS Credit.

It was a colourful event with the venue at the Trinity Auditorium (T-Hall), which saw the attendance of over 2000 students, including the top school management. The Pro-Chancellor Hon. Dr Bode Ayorinde, in the company of the Vice Chancellor, Professor S.O. Aje, the Dean of Students Affairs, Dr Taiwo Adenegan, the Registrar, Rev Canon S.B. Oladimeji and other essential school dignitaries graced the occasion. In his speech, the Pro-Chancellor embraced the initiative and emphasized the need for students to evolve in the use of Technology, as it will further enhance the quality of their graduates. The Founder and CEO of Darey.io, in the person of Dare Olufunmilayo, was present to cheer and admonish the students to thoroughly adopt Modern Technology while utilizing the Darey.io platform to learn DevOps and gain real-world experience that will prepare them to work globally.

The event marked an important milestone in Darey.io and was a huge success. We are proud to say that on this day, students have been provided with a platform to understand the importance of embracing Modern Technology, participating fully in their academics and school activities. Darey.io has its eyes set on the future and that includes empowering students one University at a time.