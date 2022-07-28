Budding artiste, Dansalk is upbeat about his new street song entitled, Ejeh Ble Je and quite confident of the impact it would have on music fans within and beyond the shores of Nigeria. The new street banger is produced by two rave producers, Drummajai and DJ YK Mule.

As part of a strategic youth engagement campaign to promote the new single, Dansalk’s Ejeh Nation record label held a rally on the streets of Akure. The street activation climaxed at Akure Township Stadium with dance battle witnessed by a massive crowd. After a rigorous challenge for the $5,000 prize, Jamsrock, a young talent emerge as winner with loads of cash rewards going out to other lucky winners.

Speaking on his inspiration for the single, Dansalk explained, “The song Ejeh ble je was made out of passion for humanity. It was made to encourage or remind our self that no matter what we’re going through there’s always a breakthrough. Staying focus, being real consistent is the key. My intention was to spread love, happiness and togetherness via my track Eje Ble Jeh (Knock Knock) as it’s a very danceable song.

“Music is a universal language that everyone understands and my intention is to use the song to engage our youths. To achieve this, I created a dance battle event alongside side other sports like basketball within our community with cash prices and many more to encourage our people and also my own way of given back to my people.”

Born Danjuma Salawu-Muhammed, the singer’s early life dates back to a childhood at Okefia Police Barracks neighbourhood of Osogbo, the capital city of Osun State, South West of Nigeria. However, the singer hails from Adavi Local Government in the North Central State of Kogi State.

To underscore plans for his record label, the artiste disclosed, “I don’t see Ejeh Nation as just a label but a family or community united by a common love of music. And at the same time helping others grow and making our own celebrities or kings within our self or community.”