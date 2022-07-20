By Peter Egwuatu

Dangote Industries Limited, DHL, has successful completed its N187.6 billion series 1 bond issuance which is the largest corporate bond ever issued in the history of the Nigerian capital market.

This landmark transaction represents the first issuance by DIL at Group level and comprises of a 7-year Tranche-A bond issued at 12.75% and a 10-year Tranche-B bond issued at 13.50%, under the newly established N300 billion Debt Issuance Programme.

The bond issuance was well received by the market and recorded participation from a wide range of investors including domestic pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies and high net-worth investors. DIL plans to utilize the net proceeds from the Series 1 bond issuance to part-finance the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Project, an Integrated Petrochemical Complex, and the largest Single Train Petroleum Refinery in the World.

Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited acted as the Lead Issuing House and Bookrunner on Transaction, while Meristem Capital, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Vetiva Capital, Absa Capital Markets, Afrinvest Capital, Coronation Merchant Bank, Ecobank Development Company, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FCMB Capital Markets, Greenwich Merchant Bank, Quantum Zenith Capital, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria and United Capital acted as Joint Issuing Houses.

Commenting on the significance of the Transaction, Mr. Olakunle Alake, Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries, said: “The success of this transaction further demonstrates investor confidence in our credit story and the appreciation of the work done by the Group across several key sectors that are crucial to the development of the continent. The proceeds from this landmark transaction will be used to part-finance the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Project which is the initiative by the Group to establish the largest refinery in Africa, thus positioning Nigeria as a net exporter of refined crude.”