The All Progressives Congress, APC Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, on Friday joined the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM. (Maj. Gen.) Felix Mujakperuo Rtd in his sixteenth year coronation anniversary.

The event which was celebrated in a low key was held at the palace in Orerokpe Community, the traditional seat of power of the Okpe people.

Chief Dafinone said, “It’s been 16years of focused leadership. 16 years of development. 16years of peace” under the reigns of the monarch.

According to him, “We are here to celebrate with His Royal Majesty. We join fellow Okpe men and Urhobo men to pray for his continued reign in peace and prosperity for Okpe land.”

While noting that the kingdom is based on principles, Chief Dafinone said, “The more celebrate our king, the more honour that comes to the Okpe people. I for one will continue to support, honour and be loyal to my King.”

Earlier, the Orodje of Okpe appreciated guests for the turnout in celebration of his 16th anniversary. He also prayed for God’s blessings for them all.

RELATED NEWS