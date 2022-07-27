The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, Okakuro Ede Dafinone has condoled the Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State over the death of Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark, CON.

Ambassador Clark, a foremost Diplomat and the younger brother of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, died on Tuesday, 26th July, 2023 in Lagos at the age of 92, according to a statement issued by the family.

Dafinone while commiserating with Pa E.K Clark and the larger Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family over the death of their brother, described the late Ambassador as a refined and accomplished Nigerian diplomat who served the nation well both at AU and United Nations in Geneva.

According to the renowned accountant, “on behalf of my family, I want to commiserate with Pa E.K Clark and the larger Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family on the passing of Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark.

“The Dafinones and Clarks share age long close ties, so to us, it is a personal loss. We share in your moment of grief. However, we take solace in the fact that Uncle B. A. lived a good life, he was an accomplished diplomat of international repute.

“We pray to God to comfort and grant Pa E.K Clark and Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.