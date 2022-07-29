After getting his music career on track with the release of an EP and several singles, J’ray has reflected on his music sojourn tracing his influences to early childhood exposure.

Recalling his childhood, he disclosed, “I was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria and by no means with a silver spoon. However, I was always surrounded by music growing up. I always found joy with it. My dad was heavily involved in the choir, through which I got to learn and play multiple instruments like the piano, guitar, and saxophone. Eventually, this led me to writing my own songs, though did not officially put out a song till 2017.”

The singer most recent release is a 5-track EP titled “UnJ’rayted” which dropped towards the end of 2021. The project features J’ray’s biggest song yet “Dance” which topped Apple Music and Spotify charts across Nigeria, and is still being played across the country.

J’ray whose real name is Morojuoluwa Oke grew up in the largest West African city of Lagos. Born May 1, 1996, the multi-instrumentalist is the second child in a family of four. He had his primary education at Badestay Nursery and Primary School, Lagos and subsequently, Bizben International School, Lagos. To complete his secondary education, he attended Trinity International College, Mowe Ofada, Ogun State.

The singer’s rise to stardom began in 2018 after he dropped a single “Spotlight” produced by one of Africa’s biggest producers, Kiddominant, leading to him signing his first record deal with Atlanta Based Record Label, Governor’s Media Group who shot the video for “Spotlight”. J’ray went on to drop other singles “Peperenpe” and “You” under Governor’s Media Group which were very well received.

In the summer of 2019, J’ray collaborated with rapper SP Juice and producer Marphy Jay to put out a body of work “High Notes the EP” of which “High Notes” was the top song from the EP. Other songs on the EP include “Tonight”, “Bottles On me”, “Roll For Me”, and “Down Below” which were also very well written. In 2020, J’ray and Governors Media Group amicably parted ways, with J’ray dropping his first post-Governors Media Group single “Rock Bottom” in the early weeks of June, 2020.

