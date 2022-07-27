Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Fresh statistics released by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC about its ongoing Continuous Voter Registration CVR have shown Lagos overtaking Kano state as per the number of completed registrations.

As of last week, Kano had 458,559 fresh registrants, with Lagos coming second with 451,156.

However, in the infographics released on Tuesday, INEC said as of 7am, July 25, Lagos was in the lead for the number of completed registrations with 508,936; followed by Kano with 500,207, and Delta with 481,929.

It added that over 11 million new applicants have completed their voter registration since the CVR began in June last year.