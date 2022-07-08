By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has giving approval for the establishment of 15 more registration centres for Continued Voter Registration (CVR) in the state.

The INEC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mallam Aliyu Garba, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Garba said 15 new centres were established across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) comprising of Bakori, Batagarawa, Baure, Dandume, Daura, Dutsinma, Faskaru, Funtua, Kankara, Kankia, Katsina, Malumfashi, and Zango, with Katsina LGA having three.

Garba said: “The public will recall that INEC has acceded to the request for the extension of the CVR exercise from the date earlier set for stoppage, June, 30, 2022.

“The extension is intended to give all eligible persons intending to register, correct mistakes in their registration or transfer to another polling unit, the opportunity of doing so.

“We want to inform the public that in that direction, the INEC has approved additional 15 centers for the registration exercise.

“And 15 registration Machines will be deployed to the additional centres which are located in the LGAs.

“We want to further inform the public that three of the registration centres will be at the old Katsina Township Stadium, Kofar Keke in Katsina City, and one at Kambarawa Secondary School Daura Road Katsina.

“All other known locations of registration which include INEC Katsina State Office and INEC LGA offices, will continue to be conducting the exercise.”

However, Garba noted that registration of voters in the 1,750 units earlier created to reduce congestion and address the problems of unserved and under-served areas in the state was still low.

Garba urged those eligible to seize the opportunity of the new polling units which have been created near their homes and transfer their voting locations.