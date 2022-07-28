By Godfrey Bivbere

The Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC, Strike Force, Zone A has impounded various contraband goods with Duty Paid Value, DPV, worth over N7.4 billing in the first half of 2022.

Disclosing this at a press briefing in Lagos, Coordinator of the Unit, Yusuf Sani Mohammed, said four persons were also arrested in connection with the arrest of some of the smuggled items.

Mahammed listed some of the seized items to include 8,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50 kilograms each, equivalent of 13 trucks, 1x40ft container of Tramadol, Sildenafil citrate, 1613 bottles of 100ml Codeine and 1079 bales of secondhand clothing.

Others according to the strike force zone A Coordinator, are 3,695 pieces of used tyres, 966 slabs of Donkey skin, 77,760 pairs of new Ladies shoes, 5,250 pairs of used shoes and 197 logs of wood.”

He noted that through checks on import documents, the Unit was able to recover a total sum of N3.1 billion through issuance of demand notices.

He pointed out that this was done “sequel to our discoveries of short payment of duties within the period of six months. This amount would have been lost, but for our vigilance and uncompromising disposition in the discharge of our duties.

“Within the same period in 2021, a total collection of N1.8 billion was made, which shows an increase of N1.3 billion representing 73% of revenue increase.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that our efforts for the second half of the year is already invigorated, and we shall ensure that smugglers and enemies of our economy have no hiding place within our area of responsibility,” he noted.

