The Ikeja City Mall was a beehive of activities as the Goldberg Takeover Party took centre stage on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The event brought together consumers and fun-seekers who defied the rainy weather to experience a night of modern expression of the Yoruba culture, enjoyment and empowerment put together by premium lager beer, Goldberg.

In pursuance of the ongoing E ku Ise (You Are Doing Well) campaign driven by the brand, the epic night saw famous Yoruba eulogist, Ashabi Akewi using Yoruba poetry to hail Lagosians for their hard work, even as the Ayanwale of Goldberg, Karkarkey used the talking drum did same to the admiration of the excited audience.

Commenting on the event, Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg said, “This is the second time we are bringing the Goldberg Takeover Party to Lagos this year. The first edition was in Ejigbo and we are doing this because of how strategic the Lagos market is to our business. This is a platform that enables us to on one hand give expression to the Yoruba culture, appreciate our consumers for their patronage in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, and further empower them.

The DJ Battle, one of the major highlights of our takeover parties, is also our way of rewarding these disc jockeys for putting in the work. We want them to keep at it and we are confident that they will go far in their career.”

Goldberg’s brand ambassador and one of Africa’s biggest artistes, Olamide, was the highlight of the night as he delivered a show-stopping performance, giving the audience a live performance of twenty-two of his numerous hits. Olamide undoubtedly used the performance to cement his long-standing relationship with the Goldberg brand which has continued to be the vanguard for keeping the Yoruba culture and tradition alive.

Olamide did not fail to recognise one of his fans, singing his songs word for word, as he gave him an opportunity to sing on stage and gifted him his wristwatch, a VVS Black Bussdown Elite 2 worth 2.5 million Naira, afterwards.

Afro-pop recording artiste and performer, Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor, as well as Africa’s premium band, Alternate Sound also entertained and engaged the crowd with their spirited performances. Famous beat makers and disc jockeys, DJ YK and DJ Khoded were on ground to entertain the excited audience with their dexterity on the turntables, giving expression to traditional and modern music.

The DJ contest featured two of Lagos’ disc jockeys, DJ Eco and DJ Bjockey going head to head, dishing out different tunes for the listening pleasure of the audience. After a keen contest, Goldberg awarded DJ Bjockey the cash prize of six hundred thousand Naira (N600,000) having garnered the majority of the audience votes, while DJ Eco took home the sum of four hundred thousand Naira (N400,000) as runner-up.

Consumers at the event also went home with cash and other prizes after participating in the live raffle draws.

The Goldberg Takeover Party Ikeja is the seventh edition to hold this year after Ibadan, Warri, Akure, Abeokuta, Ejigbo, and Lokoja hosted the event earlier.