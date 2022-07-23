Senior management staff in the Delta State CivilService have been told to develop interpersonal skills, required to effectively communicate, interact and work effectually in maintaining meaningful personal relationships in the state workplace.

This was stated by the Head of Service in the state, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, while addressing senior management staff from various MDAs on salary grade levels 15 to 17 at a workshop organised by the Directorate of Establishments and Pensions, Office of the Head of Service in conjunction with EKA Consults Limited on at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, the state capital.

Mr. Bayoko, who had previously declared a similar workshop opened for officers on salary grade levels 12 to 14, emphasised that as senior management staff, effective communication skills were fundamental to success, not just at the workplace, but in all aspects of human endeavours.

He informed the officers of the significance of the training which, he said, was part of the mentorship programme designed by the state government to prepare them for the position of permanent secretaries and ultimately as heads of service.

“You are the set of people that would replace us as heads of service and permanent secretaries, which means that you hold a critical position in government at the directorate level, from assistant director to directors,” Bayoko said.

The HOS reminded the offices that they were employed to render service to the public at the behest of the political masters, whom, he said, had secured the mandate to govern from the citizens.

“And in doing so, the fundamental requirement of us is that we need to form a productive relationship with our political masters so that at any given point in time, we help them achieve both short-term and long-term goals,” the HOS said.

The Delta number one civil servant reiterated the need for civil servants in the state to align themselves with that agenda of government as set by the political masters by offering the best advice they could give towards that process, just as he charged them to always defend the decisions and actions of state government in line with the laws of the land.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, EKA Consult, the consulting firm that organised the workshop in collaboration with the Directorate of Establishments and Pensions in the state, Mrs. Steph-Esther Mekwuye, thanked the Head of Service for attending the two days training where he officially declared the capacity building workshops opened.

She said her firm had been partnering with the Delta State Government in building the capacity of its workforce, both at the state and local government levels, just as she expressed optimism that the two days training would enhance effective and efficient service delivery.