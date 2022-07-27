Express displeasure over handling of situation

As attacks send wrong signal to Nigerians, int’l community

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As aftermath of terrorists’ attack on Kuje prison in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja leaving residents apprehensive and agitated, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Tuesday, raised the alarm over possible occupation of Abuja by terrorists.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Country Director, Global Rights Nigeria, Biodun Bayeiwu, said if terrorists can ambush Brigade of Guards at Bwari- Kubwa Road while on routine patrol, residents are at the mercy of the terrorists who have such bravery.

Bayeiwu said: “If the attack on the brigade of guards is anything to go by, then we are not at a good place.

“It is going to take a doubling of efforts and strategy to contain them. What is most essential will to defeat them.

“It is time for government to declare a red alert for Abuja. It is clear that the terrorists are spoiling for a showdown.”

However, in her recommendation as solution she pointed that, “Getting security right is critical for the success of the 2023 polls.

“This is President Buhari’s last chance to redeem the legacy of his administration.”

The Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, described the security situation as wrong signal to the entire country and the International community.

Atoye said: “The security situation in the nation’s capital territory has deteriorated to an embarrassing level, but not beyond the knowledge of the government in power, which has refused to act to the full extent of our law enforcement powers.

“It is becoming evident to Nigerians that terrorists and their sympathisers have infiltrated our security architecture, making intelligence gathering a shitshow.

“The threat of terror attacks in the FCT sends a wrong signal to the entire country and the International community, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty among the people.

“It is now difficult to dismiss insinuations that there could be an inherent plot to allow insecurity to fester to truncate the 2023 elections with the declaration of a state of emergency.

“Unfortunately, in all of this, President Buhari has continued to appear calm and aloof from the reality of the dangerous storms that have made landfall on our shores.”

He added that, “If the President is unwilling to act decisively, the National Assembly should be willing to empower Nigerians to bear arms and defend themselves.”

Also speaking was the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, said Abuja hosting the Presidential Villa, National Assembly Complex and Quarters, the Supreme Court and others, the Federal Secretariat, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Military Headquarters, Police Headquarters, Department of State Security, Diplomatic Community, private organisations, academia, and other residents, is inimical to the current state of insecurity.

“Insecurity all over the country is also very close to the seat of power in Abuja, and Abuja is no longer an exception to the rule because it is now being played by frequent attacks by some groups, and kidnappers operating freely within the metropolis, kidnapping in several estates.

“Also the recent jail break at the Kuje prison where terrorists invaded the prison that is just right beside the 187 battalion of the Nigerian Army and they operated freely for over three hours without being challenged.

“So it suggests that there is a serious collusion between the military and the terrorist groups and that is why those who have said that there seems to be an agreement between these terrorists groups, and the government have a valid point.

“And if you can remember very well the words of General T.Y Danjuma, in this regard, you will agree with me that all that is going on is not ordinary.

“Whether the Abuja has completely to bandits, I wouldn’t say it has completely fallen but it is in the process of completely falling into the hands of terrorists and bandits”, Deji stated.

However, on whether the security agents can contain terrorists, he accused the military of complacency and colluding with terrorists.

“It appears to me that security agencies and top security chiefs in country are colluding with the bandits that they have turned insecurity to a business enterprise.

“And my assessment of the current insecurity situation in Abuja is that it has never been this bad and that the current situation in Abuja is akin to the 2013/14 era when Boko-Haram bombed some malls, two of them in Abuja because how can you explain a situation where terrorists will invade a prison that is close to an Army Barack and they were unchallenged and they freed hundreds of terrorists”, he queried.

On the way forward about the deteriorating security situation in Abuja, he said, “My suggestions to the government is very simple: we need to rejig and overhaul of our security architecture.”

Vanguard News Nigeria