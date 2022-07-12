… politicians, major payment defaulters, we shall publish their names

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Managing Director, Cross River State Water Board, CRSWBL, Hon Victor Ekpo has asserted that the only way to manage the 1.2 billion debt owed by customers affecting the optimal productivity of the company was complete privatization.

Ekpo who raised the alarm while speaking with journalist on Tuesday in Calabar revealed that Water Board was owed N1.2 billion by her customers which has affected the quality of its service delivery to the people.

He has also vowed to publish the names of defaulters including politicians who were major culprits.

He explained the numerous issues bedeviling the water board said his plans to rejuvenate the place was in top gear.

Ekpo stated that the debt Which was between January 2020 to March 2021, have made it practically difficult to fix faulty generators, buy chemicals ( Chlorine ) for water treatment.

The MD said he was disappointed with the level of indifference exhibited in paying of utility bills which he said was majorly by prominent individuals in Cross River, adding that politicians, in particular, were the major stumbling block as the were the highest number of persons owing the water board.

He vowed that since the debtors have refused to pay inspite of several notices as well as persuasive means, the establishment would adopt the option of publishing their names to compel them to pay.

Ekpo who called for outright privatisation of the board, said that its revenue dropped from about 50 million naira in 2007 to about 600,000 naira as at the time he took over in January 2020.

Ekpo said ” My first discovery here is the corruption in the board. Some of the staff turned the place to money making ventures for themselves, some even created POS, accounts and fleeced the board.

“Others vandalized various items and supporting as well as key components of the board generating sets and stealing pipes, maters, armoured cables amongst others their attitude to work was not only unproductive it reduced their efficiency and effectiveness of the company in quality service delivery.

He however noted that with the myriad of challenges he inherited, he has been able to raise the revenue 12million naira , adding “I was able to achieve this from a near comatose state i met the water board.

“We can achieve more if we get the complete support of our customers and , because some of them bypass our Meters because they don’t want to pay , and out water is safe and cheap, we also have 180 million electricity bill to grapple with which I also inherited , he bemoaned.

“We understand that over 80 percent of our customers have suck boreholes, despite all these challenges I can assure our esteemed customers that we would come out stronger , all our stations will come back alive ,” he said .