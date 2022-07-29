..reassure parents of their children’s safety at Arthur Jarvis University

…Vows to forestall such incidents by fishing out criminal elements in Akpabuyo and Bakassi LGAs.

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Chairman of the Cross River state Traditional Rulers Council, Etinyin ( Dr) Etim Okon Edet and other traditional rulers from Bakassi, Akpabuyo LGAs will henceforth collaborate on the efforts of all security agents towards securing the two LGAs, following the target incident in Arthur Jarvis University, located in Akpabuyo LGA of the state.

Etinyin Okon made the disclosure during an emergency meeting held yesterday in Calabar to address the issues of insecurity in the two local government areas and especially the University.

The meeting, Vanguard gathered, was a convergence of Paramount Rulers, Clan Heads, Village heads, and Youth leaders amongst others, who used the platform to apologise to the management of the University over the incident which they described as careless and callous.

Etinyin Okon hinted that the traditional rulers will be involved in the security of the University and the security network of the two local government areas, assuring that such incidents will never happen again.

The chairman maintained that the traditional rulers were incensed by the recent events and unanimously vowed to take back their communities by fishing out bad eggs who are mere Intruders.

His words: “We must take back our communities, local government and University. The University is freely training many of our children and will train those unborn.

“Henceforth there would be the submission of monthly reports of all activities from each village head to the Paramount Ruler. All traditional rulers must be domiciled in their LGAs

“All residents of both LGAs must be known by village heads. All village heads will be held responsible for any act capable of disrupting the peace of their community,” he said.

Speaking further, he reassured parents of the community protection of their children while in the University.

The traditional rulers urged the Chancellor and Founder of the University, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong as well as the University community to remain strong and resilient as the Council was behind the institution’s giant strides both in infrastructural development and training.

