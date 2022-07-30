By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

In his avowed commitment to improving the living standard of indigenes of Cross River North senatorial district, Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has inaugurated a 67 kilometre roads in Yala, Ogoja and Bekwarra communities at the cost of N1.4bn.

Inaugurating the road project at Alifokpa in Yala local government on Saturday, Jarigbe, who represents the Senatorial at the Senate, said his constituents deserve nothing but the best and promised to attract more dividends of democracy to the people.

He disclosed that the 65 kilometers Alifokpa-Yache road in Yala was awarded at N1.4billion by the ministry of works.

Commending the people for their tremendous support so far, he assured them that their welfare and Interest that made them send him there to serve was paramount and promised he would never fail them.

Jarigbe said: I am at the NASS to serve you, protect your interest and welfare. I am happy for the construction of the Alifokpa-Yache road because it will aid economic activities for both the Yala and the Benue people as the road is connected from Yache to the border of Benue state.

“The benefiting communities in Yala and Benue are all agrarian in nature and with this road farm products would easily be evacuated and it would also impact positively on the lives of the people. For me, better things are ahead and we shall conquer”

He further explained that “the Ikaptang-Afrike road which connects both Bekwarra and Ogoja local government areas is a 2 kilometre road that would assist the people of Afrike in Bekwarra to be able to convey their goods to Ishabor town in Ogoja where they mostly do their businesses just as the Ishiborri people would also access the road too to Afrike.”

A community leader from Ishiborri, Chief Anthony Monjok, commended Sen Jarigbe for thinking home and always remembering the people.

His words:” Our son, Sen Jarigbe, has never disappointed us since he went to National Assembly.

“He has not only attracted people-oriented projects, as we have seen today, but has empowered thousands of youths, women, farmers and traders across the zone with various skills.

“We, therefore call on him to continue to bring more dividends to us so that by 2023 we shall send him back to Senate.

RELATED NEWS