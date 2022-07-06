CreditRegistry, the pioneer and largest credit bureau in Nigeria, has won this year’s inaugural Readmanna charity golf tournament 2022.

The Tournament was held on Friday 1st of July, at Ikoyi Club, Lagos to raise funds to promote digital literacy among teachers in low-cost schools.

Other sponsors at the tournament included Edutech, Zenith Bank, Lotus Bank, Investment One, Firsthand, Agusto&Co, Julius Berger, Oxygen Holdings, Stanton Chase, Sparkle, Holmes Consulting, Medplus, Banwo & Ighodalo and Consultants Collaborative Partnership.

In the third position was Edutech, Investment One came second and the CreditRegistry team made up of Board Chairman CreditRegistry, Dr Fatumata Soukouna Coker; Divisional CEO Interswitch Systegra, Mr. Jonah Adams; CEO Hygeia HMO, Mr. Obinnia Abajue and Mr. Peter Eben Spiff, emerged winners taking the cup home for the team.

Speaking at the event, the Founder, Readmanna Empowerment Initiative, Edna Agusto said that the initiative sprung from her concern about unemployment in Nigeria especially as after acquiring certifications and education people are still unable to get jobs. She added that teachers have been left out in the digital skill acquisition which poses a challenge to the knowledge they pass to the students.

“Teachers have refused to embrace technology and it is a big problem as they are far behind,” she said.

Agusto explained that Readmanna trains private and public-school teachers using Microsoft certified educators that address 21st-century digital skills. She noted that through their programs, 10,000 students in Nigeria have been certified.

Dr Fatumata Soukouna Coker said the project is important as computers donated to schools by well-meaning Nigerians end up not being used because the teachers and students don’t know how to use them. According to her, the best way is to train people first before giving them the tools to practice. She added that with the initiative, students who are learning on their own can now get certified by Microsoft and the like.

The tournament, which was a four hours game, was quickly followed by a reception where prices and awards were presented to golfers with outstanding performance.

Duly representing the Managing Director/CEO CreditRegistry, Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, Nkechi Nwokoroku, Senior Head Corporate Services said the golf tournament is a brilliant initiative which plays right into CreditRegistry’s corporate value of continuous learning.

“This initiative affords us to be a part of the cause to offer digital literacy to teachers and students, especially from less privileged settings,” she said.

She noted how Dr Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun emphasizes that CreditRegistry is a credit bureau continuously looking for ways to impact and change lives and is willing to support knowledge acquisition in ICT, financial literacy or other similar causes.