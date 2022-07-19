By Gabriel Olawale

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN plans to train its members on vaccination as part of measures to close the gaps in Covid-19 vaccination as well as routine immunizations.

Speaking ahead of the association’s 41st annual national scientific conference billed to hold from 25th to 29th of July in Lagos, National Chairman of the association, Pharm. Adewale Oladigbolu, said about 200 Community Pharmacists will be trained for vaccination at the event.

He hinted that the country is in dire need of more resources for health and Community Pharmacists are available to close that gap, “Currently, about 100 pharmacists are administering Covid-19 vaccination nationwide out of 6,530 willing and able community pharmacists.

“You will agree with us, that more pharmacists must be trained to close the gaps in Covid-19 vaccination as well as routine immunizations. We are going to be doing this in conjunction with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He explained that the theme of the Conference, ‘Never Wait a Crisis: Community Pharmacists Learning for Future Preparedness’ was a reflection of the Covid-19 global crisis which led to the death of more than 15 million people globally.

“The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, Dr. PH will be the Keynote Speaker at the event. The Chairman of the Opening Ceremony is Pharm (Hon.) Gboluga Dele Ikengboju, member, house of representative, representing Okiti pupa/Irele federal constituency, Ondo state.

“We shall be deliberating on the National Health Insurance system in one of our sessions. We are also partnering with Polaris Bank and Leadway insurance in crafting a workshop titled financial intelligence for Community pharmacists while distinguished and worthy Nigerians have been nominated and approved by the National Executive Council (NEC) of our Association to receive Awards in the course of this event.

“The President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Prof Odianose Cyril Usifoh FPSN, FNAPharm, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof MojisolaAdeyeye FPSN; Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Pharm Babashehu Ahmed FPSN, and other highly distinguished Nigerians will be our guests at this epoch-making event.”