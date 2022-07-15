By Fortune Eromosele

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, on Friday, barred journalists from covering the late gospel singer, Osinachi children’s testimony.

This was as a result of three oral applications made by Aderonke Imana, the prosecution counsel, on June 22.

In her application she said, “Provision of section 156 and section 158 of the Child Rights Acts. Consequently my lord, we hereby apply that all other persons that do not fall under this law should vacate the court premises.

“Provision of section 162 Child Rights Act and section 209 of the Evidence Act and section 160 of the Child Rights Act. We are applying that the court should allow the witnesses who are under 18 to give evidence as provided by this law.

“Provision of section 1 and section 2 sub 1 of the Child Rights Act and section 158 of the Child Rights Act, we hereby apply to my lord that the child witnesses be brought into the court with a blindfold and also be shielded with a screen in the course of giving their testimony in this court today.”

Meanwhile, the defendant’s (Peter Nwachukwu) counsel, I.A Aliyu didn’t object to the applications made by the prosecution counsel. Thereafter, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme held the applications and ordered all those not related to the case to excuse the court, including newsmen.

Aderonke Imana, when approached by newsmen to speak on the testimony of the children, she said she was not permitted to utter anything, saying that it would be a violation of the children’s rights.

Vanguard gathered that the case was adjourned till October 11, 13, and 14, 2022 for continuation of hearing.

Recall that the federal government slammed a 23-count charge against the late gospel singer’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, which borders on domestic violence and homicide.

The defendant, whose wife allegedly died as a result of prolonged assault by him, pleaded not guilty to all the allegations that were contained in the charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Osinachi, the Ekwueme crooner who died on April 8, was buried on June 25 at her hometown Isochi Umunneochi in Abia State.