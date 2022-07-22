By Femi Bolaji

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State has asked the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, to pay the sum of N2 million as fine for sealing a building material store in the state.

Justice Simon Amobeda, in his ruling Friday on a suit marked FHC/JAL/FHR/58/2021 between Uche Obi (applicant) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, (respondent), also ordered SON to unseal the business premises within 48 hours.

The ruling also mandated SON to issue a public apology to the applicant in two national dailies for the violation of the applicants fundamental rights.

Speaking after the ruling, counsel to the plaintiff, Dr. Ibrahim Effiong said the Court has once again given hope to a common man.

According to him, “The judgement is good for the society and has further given hope to the common man in our judicial system.

“For ten months, the business premises of my client was unlawfully sealed and he has lost millions of naira.

“The court has awarded N2million as damages, but it’s not about the money, it’s about correcting the wrong,” he said.

Counsel to SON was not in court during the ruling and could not be reached for comment on the judgement.

