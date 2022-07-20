…….fixes verdict for August 30

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state, yesterday reserved judgment in a case filed against the former deputy governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi, over an alleged act of perjury and education scandal.

by the Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, against the former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, over an alleged act of perjury and education scandal.

Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, who contested the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary with Ajayi had approached the court seeking his disqualification as the party’s candidate for the February 2023 election over an alleged act of perjury.

Tofowomo, in a suit number: FHC/CS/AK/ 83 /2022 filed on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, prayed the court to nullify the former deputy governor nomination on the grounds that controversial academic records were presented by Ajayi for the election.

He alleged that Ajayi lied on oath in his form, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for clearance for the poll.

Tofowomo said Agboola did not meet the constitutional requirements for contesting the 2023 general election as contained in the interpretation and application of Section 66 (1) (i) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 29(5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, 2022 as well as other relevant laws.

However, when the case came up for hearing, there was a mild drama in court when Tofowomo counsel, Mr Femi Emodamori, drew the attention of the court to a further counter affidavit submitted to discredit an affidavit of evidence pleaded by Ajayi’s lawyer, Prof Kayode Olatoke, to defend the allegation of perjury against his client.

But Ajayi, through his lawyer, had argued that the allegation of perjury against him is unfounded.

He claimed that the school registrar as at the time he wrote his WAEC has sworn to an affidavit in 2006, to absolve him of the controversial error about his date of birth on his WAEC certificate.

According to Ajayi’s lawyer, the school registrar admitted to filing the WAEC form on behalf of Ajayi with an affidavit to prove.

But in his reaction to discredit the claim, Tofowomo, through his lawyer drew the attention of the court to a fresh affidavit deposed to by the said school registrar who debunked Ajayi’s claims and denied knowledge or existence of any such affidavit done by him in 2006.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice R.M Alkawa after hearing the arguments of all the parties through their lawyers, reserved the judgement and fixed August 30, 2022, for judgement.