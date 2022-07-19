An Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered that an 18-year-old apprentice mechanic, Azeez Hammed, be remanded for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Hammed for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered that he should be remanded in Abolongo correction centre, pending legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the case until Sept. 22, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Hammed on July 1, at 1 p.m., he visited his colleague, who was sick and resides in Academy Olomi area, Odo-Oba, Ibadan.

Ewe said he allegedly seized the victim, a neighbour’s child in the same house the sick colleague and defiled.

Ewe said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.