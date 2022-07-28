.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The father of late school girl, Hanifa Abubakar, Malam Abubakar Abdulsalam on Thursday said he was happy that the little Hanifa got justice.

Abubakar stated this while reacting to the court judgment sentencing the killer, Tanko Abdulmalik and his accomplice, Hashimu Ishyaku to death by hanging.

He however hailed the court’s judgment.

“I’m happy today that Hanifa, my daughter, has gotten justice.

“We appreciated everyone’s effort in this case, justice has been well served,” Abubakar stated.

Recall that little Hanifa was kidnapped sometimes in 4th December, 2021 by her proprietor, Tanko on her way from Islamiyya School, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Islamiyya,

Tanko killed Hanifa when he laced a tea with rat poison and connived with Hashimu to bury her body in a shallow grave in his school, North West Preparatory school, in Nassarawa LGA of Kano State.

Recall also that the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has promised that he would not hesitate to assent to death sentence when passed by court.

