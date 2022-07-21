…Buhari congratulates Osifo as TUC President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Trade Union Congress, TUC, has said that its he decision to proceed with the 12th Triennial National Delegates Conference was based on an order by the National Industrial Court Abuja.

A source at the National Secretariat said the public should disregard rumours going around that the Labour Centre disregarded a Court order in an election that produced Comrade Festus Osifo as president of TUC.

The source that spoke on the condition of anonymity, said TUC is a well-known and respected labour centre that believed in the rule of law, therefore can not ignore anything as such.

Continuing, the source, explained that the Congress hinged her decision on an Order issued by Justice O.A Obaseki Osaghae of NIC Abuja based on the Constitution of TUC.

However, in a Certify True Copy of the Order dated July 7th, 2022, Justice Obaseki Osaghae ordered that “this is a new matter. It is mentioned for the first time today. Upon the agreement of the parties represented by their counsel, Adesina Oke for the claimant, and Emmanuel Ezeh for the defendant.

“The parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante at the National Delegates Conference coming up on the 19th and 20th July 2022; specifically that the conference and elections should be by the provision of the existing Constitution. The case is adjourned to October 11, 2022, for hearing of the originating summons”.

Also based on the court order and the request for protection during the conference, a letter from the Inspector General of Police dated July 19th 2022, directed the FCT Commissioner of Police to provide adequate security for the conference.

The letter which was signed by CP Idowu Owonunwa, the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP said ” the Inspector General of Police directs that you note for necessary action”.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Comrade Festus Osifo and other executives of the congress who were elected at the just concluded Delegates Conference of TUC.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari saluted the vision and courage of the dedicated trade unionist, whose election as President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) in 2020 has translated into improved welfare and working conditions for workers.

According to the statement, “President Buhari congratulates the leadership of PENGASSAN and TUC on the historic choice, while looking forward to a partnership that will foster more development in the country, particularly for workers”.