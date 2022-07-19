By Innocent Anaba



THE Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikorodu has restrained Jamiu Shittu from parading himself as the Head of Regun Family of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Trial judge, Justice Adeniyi Pokanu, while granting the order, noted that it would subsist, pending the determination of a suit filed by two claimants, Kameeel Dada and Gbenga Oshin.

The Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotebi, and Shittu are the first and second defendants in the suit IKD/87380CM/2022.

The claimants through their counsel, Yemi Okewoye, prayed the court to restrain the first defendant form removing the first claimant as the Head of Regun Family and Regun of Ikorodu.

They had also prayed for an order, restraining the second defendant from parading himself as the Head of Regun Family of Ikorodu.”

Justice Pokanu while dismissing the preliminary objection by the defendants, granted the prayers for injunction.